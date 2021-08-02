Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Ouster (NYSE:OUST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s current price.

OUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of OUST stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 296,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Ouster has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

