Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Ouster has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Get Ouster alerts:

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Ouster has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.