Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Ouster has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.
Shares of Ouster stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Ouster has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
