Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $23.89 on Monday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after buying an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after buying an additional 914,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

