Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $23.89 on Monday. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after buying an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after buying an additional 914,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after buying an additional 1,543,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
