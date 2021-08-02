Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.45

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OUTKY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.