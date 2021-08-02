Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $69.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.