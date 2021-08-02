Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:OVV opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.45%. Analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

