Owens Corning Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.71 Per Share (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $8.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of OC stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.