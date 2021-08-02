Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.85 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $96,383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

