Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.75-4.25 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMI opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,685. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

