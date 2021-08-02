Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

OXINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

