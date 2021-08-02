Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.88. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

