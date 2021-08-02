Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of PBMLF remained flat at $$1.83 during trading hours on Monday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

