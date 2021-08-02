Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,274. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.