Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $141.50 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,316,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

