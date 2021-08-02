Pamp Network (PAMP) Market Cap Achieves $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.95 or 0.00807891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00095130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

