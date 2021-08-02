Pancake Bunny Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.67 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $13.91 or 0.00035404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.93 or 0.00821830 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00090991 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, "Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. "

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

