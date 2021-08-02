Pangolin (PNG) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $20.02 million and $444,174.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00101661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00139664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.20 or 0.99833319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.00848870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

