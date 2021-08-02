Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.59. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,914. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.57. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

