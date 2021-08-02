Paparazzi (PAZZI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00812483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00095554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001760 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

