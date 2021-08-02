Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.43 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $276,515.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00056766 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000776 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 661,196,269 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

