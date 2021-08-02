Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30.

About Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, including preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

