Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

PRMRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $12.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 3.87.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

