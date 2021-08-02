Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

PARXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $16.57 on Monday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

