Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $23.50 or 0.00059101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $30.27 million and approximately $29.86 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00103547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,681.73 or 0.99807971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00840450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

