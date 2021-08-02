Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PKOH opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

