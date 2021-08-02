ParkinGo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $156.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $156.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.45 or 1.00237159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00070905 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.