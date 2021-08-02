Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 323,541 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Party City Holdco worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,722,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.48 million, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 3.94. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.