Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stake Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255,904 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Party City Holdco worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

