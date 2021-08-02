Patientory (PTOY) Tops One Day Volume of $16,454.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $16,454.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00817118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091854 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.