Patron Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $5,434.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00809481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00095134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040720 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

