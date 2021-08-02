Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 7,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,213,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 3.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

