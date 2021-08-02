PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Up 6.8%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 40,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,325,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAVmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $613.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAVmed by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAVmed by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 497,040 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PAVmed by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

