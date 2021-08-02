Paxos Standard Hits Market Capitalization of $920.70 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $920.70 million and $88.33 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 920,553,289 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

