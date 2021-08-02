PAYCENT (PYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $93,996.83

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $93,996.83 and $59.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

