Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335,625 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after acquiring an additional 279,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

