Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $78,080.52 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert L. Schrader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.16. 78,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

