Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Paycom Software worth $48,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $400.00 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

