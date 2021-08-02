PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.6% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $192,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.12 on Monday, reaching $272.41. The stock had a trading volume of 535,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

