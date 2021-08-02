PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and PCS Edventures!.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru N/A N/A N/A PCS Edventures!.com -5.44% -43.88% -16.30%

This table compares Vitru and PCS Edventures!.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 4.00 $10.11 million $0.52 33.65 PCS Edventures!.com $2.11 million 2.63 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than PCS Edventures!.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vitru and PCS Edventures!.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80 PCS Edventures!.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitru presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than PCS Edventures!.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures!.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vitru beats PCS Edventures!.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

