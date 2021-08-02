PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.43% of PCSB Financial worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 77.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.66.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

