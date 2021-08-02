PCTEL (PCTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.31. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at $489,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

