Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $11.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

NYSE:BTU opened at $11.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,485 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.