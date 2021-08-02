Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shot up 4.9% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Peabody Energy traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. 26,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,036,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 406,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 404,623 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

