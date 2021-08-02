Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.31

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 335074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. Research analysts predict that Peak Fintech Group Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

