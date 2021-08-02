Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Todd Poland Buys 1,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. 1,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $609.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. Research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

