Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 775 Price Target at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 704.17 ($9.20).

Shares of LON:PSON traded down GBX 37.64 ($0.49) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 831.76 ($10.87). 3,180,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,085. The firm has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 838.35. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

