Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 704.17 ($9.20).

Shares of PSON traded down GBX 37.64 ($0.49) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 831.76 ($10.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,085. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 838.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

