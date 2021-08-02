Pearson’s (PSO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,310. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,727,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

