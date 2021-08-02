Pearson’s (PSO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
NYSE:PSO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
