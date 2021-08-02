Pearson’s (PSO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Pearson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

