PegNet Trading Down 15.3% This Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $220,412.14 and approximately $1,125.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00138194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,375.49 or 0.99919358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00848471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

